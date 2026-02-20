Left Menu

Tragedy in Raniganj: Legal Action Follows Dual Deaths

In Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, police arrested three family members following a mysterious sequence of events that saw a man committing suicide and a 65-year-old transgender individual murdered. Authorities acted swiftly, basing evidence on CCTV footage and severe charges reflect the gravity of the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:24 IST
Ballia, UP - Following the shocking deaths of a man and a transgender individual in Raniganj, police have arrested three family members on murder charges. The case unfolded after Vijay Kumar Gupta's son, Ravi, was found dead by hanging.

The family home became the focus of intense scrutiny when Rekha, a 65-year-old transgender woman from Chhapra, Bihar, who had been living in Raniganj, was discovered dead. Her body was concealed in a polythene bag on the roof, sparking investigations.

CCTV footage provided crucial insights, showing Rekha's last movement into the Gupta household. Law enforcement moved quickly, filing charges including murder and evidence tampering, underscoring the serious nature of the crimes.

