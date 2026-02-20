Tragedy in Raniganj: Legal Action Follows Dual Deaths

Ballia, UP - Following the shocking deaths of a man and a transgender individual in Raniganj, police have arrested three family members on murder charges. The case unfolded after Vijay Kumar Gupta's son, Ravi, was found dead by hanging.

The family home became the focus of intense scrutiny when Rekha, a 65-year-old transgender woman from Chhapra, Bihar, who had been living in Raniganj, was discovered dead. Her body was concealed in a polythene bag on the roof, sparking investigations.

CCTV footage provided crucial insights, showing Rekha's last movement into the Gupta household. Law enforcement moved quickly, filing charges including murder and evidence tampering, underscoring the serious nature of the crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)