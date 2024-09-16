Hillary Clinton's Hope and Reflections: A Journey Through 'Something Lost, Something Gained'

In her latest memoir 'Something Lost, Something Gained,' Hillary Clinton reflects on her life, offering readers a glimpse into various phases of her career and personal life. With Kamala Harris's rise to the Democratic presidential nominee, Clinton's long-held wish for a female president feels more immediate than ever.

Clinton lauds Harris's candidacy and debate performances, expressing optimism about witnessing the first woman president in her lifetime. The memoir, inspired by Joni Mitchell's 'Both Sides Now,' is structured into chapters that shift between political eras and personal milestones, from life as a grandmother to moments shared with her husband, Bill Clinton.

She candidly recounts significant episodes, including a covert operation to rescue Afghan women from the Taliban and her thoughts on her tumultuous presidential race against Donald Trump. The book also delves into new ventures like teaching at Columbia University and producing a Broadway musical.

