Left Menu

Hillary Clinton's Hope and Reflections: A Journey Through 'Something Lost, Something Gained'

Hillary Clinton's new memoir, 'Something Lost, Something Gained', offers an intimate snapshot of her life and perspectives, weaving through major political events and personal anecdotes. Clinton touches on her presidential hopes, her admiration for Kamala Harris, and the challenges and joys of her lengthy career and marriage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 16-09-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 09:48 IST
Hillary Clinton's Hope and Reflections: A Journey Through 'Something Lost, Something Gained'
Hillary Clinton Image Credit: Flickr / Gage Skidmore

In her latest memoir 'Something Lost, Something Gained,' Hillary Clinton reflects on her life, offering readers a glimpse into various phases of her career and personal life. With Kamala Harris's rise to the Democratic presidential nominee, Clinton's long-held wish for a female president feels more immediate than ever.

Clinton lauds Harris's candidacy and debate performances, expressing optimism about witnessing the first woman president in her lifetime. The memoir, inspired by Joni Mitchell's 'Both Sides Now,' is structured into chapters that shift between political eras and personal milestones, from life as a grandmother to moments shared with her husband, Bill Clinton.

She candidly recounts significant episodes, including a covert operation to rescue Afghan women from the Taliban and her thoughts on her tumultuous presidential race against Donald Trump. The book also delves into new ventures like teaching at Columbia University and producing a Broadway musical.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024