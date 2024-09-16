Emmy Triumphs: 'Shogun' and 'Hacks' Dominate Award Night

'Shogun,' a sweeping historical epic set in imperial Japan, captured the best drama trophy at Sunday's Emmy Awards, marking a milestone as Japanese actors Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai won in their respective categories.

The series earned a record 19 awards for a single season, a crowning achievement for the FX network, part of Disney.

In other major surprises, Netflix's 'Baby Reindeer' won best limited series, while HBO's 'Hacks' nabbed the best comedy award, outpacing the previous year's winner 'The Bear.'

Executive producer Justin Marks of 'Shogun' thanked the FX team for backing an ambitious, expensive project. Sanada called it an 'East meets West dream project' and stressed the importance of collaborative work for a better future.

The night continued with FX owner Walt Disney achieving an unprecedented 60 Emmy wins. 'Hacks' executive producer Lucia Aniello emphasized the role of comedy in bridging societal divides.

The comedy category saw Jean Smart receiving a standing ovation for her third Emmy win for the role of stand-up comic Deborah Vance in 'Hacks.'

FX's 'The Bear' collected 11 Emmys, a new record for a comedy, with actors Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach earning back-to-back awards.

Liza Colón-Zayas landed her third Emmy, adding to 'The Bear's' triumphs, and prompted Latinas to believe in themselves and vote.

The night's presenters, including Candice Bergen and 'Schitt's Creek' stars Eugene and Dan Levy, added a blend of humor and political commentary, making the event memorable.

Winners were selected by nearly 22,000 Television Academy members, with Richard Gadd of 'Baby Reindeer' celebrating his writing and acting victories, and the Levys humorously navigating the star-studded gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)