Left Menu

Emmy Triumphs: 'Shogun' and 'Hacks' Dominate Award Night

At the Emmy Awards, 'Shogun' won best drama and acting awards, making history for Japanese actors Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai. Netflix's 'Baby Reindeer' was named best limited series. HBO's 'Hacks' took home best comedy, surprising previous winner 'The Bear.' Disney's FX network had a record-breaking night with notable wins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 10:24 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 10:24 IST
Emmy Triumphs: 'Shogun' and 'Hacks' Dominate Award Night
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

'Shogun,' a sweeping historical epic set in imperial Japan, captured the best drama trophy at Sunday's Emmy Awards, marking a milestone as Japanese actors Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai won in their respective categories.

The series earned a record 19 awards for a single season, a crowning achievement for the FX network, part of Disney.

In other major surprises, Netflix's 'Baby Reindeer' won best limited series, while HBO's 'Hacks' nabbed the best comedy award, outpacing the previous year's winner 'The Bear.'

Executive producer Justin Marks of 'Shogun' thanked the FX team for backing an ambitious, expensive project. Sanada called it an 'East meets West dream project' and stressed the importance of collaborative work for a better future.

The night continued with FX owner Walt Disney achieving an unprecedented 60 Emmy wins. 'Hacks' executive producer Lucia Aniello emphasized the role of comedy in bridging societal divides.

The comedy category saw Jean Smart receiving a standing ovation for her third Emmy win for the role of stand-up comic Deborah Vance in 'Hacks.'

FX's 'The Bear' collected 11 Emmys, a new record for a comedy, with actors Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach earning back-to-back awards.

Liza Colón-Zayas landed her third Emmy, adding to 'The Bear's' triumphs, and prompted Latinas to believe in themselves and vote.

The night's presenters, including Candice Bergen and 'Schitt's Creek' stars Eugene and Dan Levy, added a blend of humor and political commentary, making the event memorable.

Winners were selected by nearly 22,000 Television Academy members, with Richard Gadd of 'Baby Reindeer' celebrating his writing and acting victories, and the Levys humorously navigating the star-studded gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024