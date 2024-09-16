Left Menu

Emmy Triumphs: 'Shogun' and 'Hacks' Achieve Historic Wins

'Shogun' and 'Hacks' bagged multiple awards at the Emmys, with 'Shogun' making history with 18 wins, including best drama series. 'Hacks' took home the best comedy series, surprising many. 'The Bear' and 'Baby Reindeer' also saw significant achievements, while Jodie Foster celebrated her first Emmy win in a limited series.

Updated: 16-09-2024 10:33 IST
'Shogun' and 'Hacks' dominated the Emmy Awards, achieving unprecedented success. 'Shogun,' the FX series set in feudal Japan, claimed best drama series and 18 total awards, a historic accomplishment. Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai made history as the first and second Japanese actors to win an Emmy for best actor and actress in a drama.

Meanwhile, 'Hacks' emerged victorious in the best comedy series category, toppling the favored 'The Bear.' Jean Smart won her third best actress in a comedy for 'Hacks,' adding to the show's remarkable night. 'The Bear' still earned accolades with Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach winning best actor and supporting actor in a comedy, respectively.

Netflix's 'Baby Reindeer' won best limited series, with its creator Richard Gadd taking awards for lead acting and writing. Jodie Foster grabbed her first Emmy for best actress in a limited series for her role in 'True Detective: Night Country.' The event underscored diversity, with Liza Colón-Zayas becoming the first Latina to win best supporting actor in a comedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

