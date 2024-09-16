Former BBC Presenter Faces Sentencing for Child Indecency Charges
Huw Edwards, a former prominent BBC news presenter, arrived in court on Monday to be sentenced for accessing indecent images of children sent via WhatsApp. He pleaded guilty to three counts in July. The possibility of a suspended sentence or further proceedings in crown court remains open.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Huw Edwards, a former top BBC news presenter, appeared in court on Monday to face sentencing for charges related to indecent images of children. The images had been sent to him through WhatsApp by another man.
Edwards, who is widely known in British television, admitted to three counts of making indecent images of children back in July. As he faces the possibility of imprisonment, prosecutors have indicated that a suspended sentence might also be considered appropriate given the circumstances.
The judge presiding over the case may decide to refer the sentencing to a crown court if it's determined that greater judicial powers are required to appropriately sentence Edwards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Law Minister Criticizes CM Mamata Banerjee Over Fast-Track Court Implementation
Bombay High Court Slaps Rs 2 Lakh Cost on Frivolous Plea Against Uddhav Thackeray
Allahabad High Court Denies Bail to Azam Khan and Others in 2016 Trespass Case
President Murmu Calls for End to Court Adjournments for Swift Justice
President Murmu Unveils New Supreme Court Flag and Insignia on 75th Anniversary