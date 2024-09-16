Former BBC Presenter Faces Sentencing for Child Indecency Charges

Huw Edwards, a former top BBC news presenter, appeared in court on Monday to face sentencing for charges related to indecent images of children. The images had been sent to him through WhatsApp by another man.

Edwards, who is widely known in British television, admitted to three counts of making indecent images of children back in July. As he faces the possibility of imprisonment, prosecutors have indicated that a suspended sentence might also be considered appropriate given the circumstances.

The judge presiding over the case may decide to refer the sentencing to a crown court if it's determined that greater judicial powers are required to appropriately sentence Edwards.

(With inputs from agencies.)