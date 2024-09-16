Left Menu

Former BBC Presenter Faces Sentencing for Child Indecency Charges

Huw Edwards, a former prominent BBC news presenter, arrived in court on Monday to be sentenced for accessing indecent images of children sent via WhatsApp. He pleaded guilty to three counts in July. The possibility of a suspended sentence or further proceedings in crown court remains open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-09-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 14:32 IST
Former BBC Presenter Faces Sentencing for Child Indecency Charges
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Huw Edwards, a former top BBC news presenter, appeared in court on Monday to face sentencing for charges related to indecent images of children. The images had been sent to him through WhatsApp by another man.

Edwards, who is widely known in British television, admitted to three counts of making indecent images of children back in July. As he faces the possibility of imprisonment, prosecutors have indicated that a suspended sentence might also be considered appropriate given the circumstances.

The judge presiding over the case may decide to refer the sentencing to a crown court if it's determined that greater judicial powers are required to appropriately sentence Edwards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024