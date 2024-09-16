‘In Retreat’ Makes Asia Premiere at 29th Busan International Film Festival

'In Retreat', the feature debut of filmmaker Maisam Ali, is set to receive its Asia Premiere at the 29th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

The Hindi and Ladakhi-language film is scheduled for screening in South Korea in the Asian Windows section, as per a press release.

'In Retreat' is a slow-burn drama focusing on a man in his 50s who, after missing his brother's funeral, returns to his mountain hometown in the late fall. He delays his arrival at the old house by one more night.

Maisam Ali, an FTII alumnus, expressed excitement about the film's screening in Busan. "It's wonderful to have our Asian Premiere at BIFF, which is a prestigious platform for Asian filmmakers. I am thankful to the selection team at Busan International Film Festival," he said.

'In Retreat' had its world premiere in May at the 77th Cannes International Film Festival in the ACID Cannes sidebar programme.

The synopsis of the 75-minute film reads: "Between late fall and early winter, a man returns home to a small mountain town. Fifty-something, always absent and late, having missed his brother's funeral, he lingers at the threshold of the old house—delaying his arrival by one more night."

The Busan International Film Festival will take place from October 2 to October 11.

