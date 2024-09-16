Delhi University Honors Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar with Statue Unveiling
The outgoing DUSU president Tushar Dedha unveiled a statue of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar in Delhi University's north campus. The event, attended by DUSU members and officials, aimed at honoring the Constitution maker. Deputy Chairperson Rekha Amarnath contributed to the project. A sapling was also planted during the ceremony.
- Country:
- India
The outgoing Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president Tushar Dedha on Monday unveiled a statue of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar outside the student union office in north campus.
The unveiling, aimed at honoring the Constitution maker and Bharat Ratna awardee, took place on the last day of the ABVP-led student union's tenure, an official statement said.
Deputy Chairperson of MCD North Zone and Malka Ganj Councilor, Rekha Amarnath, who contributed to the completion of the project, was present at the event. A sapling was also planted during the ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion Dedha said, ''Baba Saheb is a source of inspiration for millions. By installing his statue, we aim to ensure that his thoughts reach every student of Delhi University.'' Students and members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad were present during the ceremony and chanted ''Baba Saheb Amar Rahe!'' to honor Ambedkar's legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi University Announces 2024-25 Student Union Election Dates
Delhi University Sets Date for 2024-25 Student Union Elections
DUSU Polls 2024-25: ABVP releases list of 9 probable candidates, begins pre-election campaigning
Campus Tensions Flare: ABVP and SFI Clash at Himachal Pradesh University
ABVP Announces Election Committee for DUSU Polls