Delhi University Honors Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar with Statue Unveiling

The outgoing DUSU president Tushar Dedha unveiled a statue of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar in Delhi University's north campus. The event, attended by DUSU members and officials, aimed at honoring the Constitution maker. Deputy Chairperson Rekha Amarnath contributed to the project. A sapling was also planted during the ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:28 IST
The outgoing Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president Tushar Dedha on Monday unveiled a statue of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar outside the student union office in north campus.

The unveiling, aimed at honoring the Constitution maker and Bharat Ratna awardee, took place on the last day of the ABVP-led student union's tenure, an official statement said.

Deputy Chairperson of MCD North Zone and Malka Ganj Councilor, Rekha Amarnath, who contributed to the completion of the project, was present at the event. A sapling was also planted during the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion Dedha said, ''Baba Saheb is a source of inspiration for millions. By installing his statue, we aim to ensure that his thoughts reach every student of Delhi University.'' Students and members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad were present during the ceremony and chanted ''Baba Saheb Amar Rahe!'' to honor Ambedkar's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

