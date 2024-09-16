Left Menu

Latur District Gears Up for Ganesh Idol Immersion with Heavy Security

Over 2,000 police and Home Guard personnel will ensure the smooth conduct of Ganesh idol immersion processions in Latur district, Maharashtra. The event will be monitored through CCTV cameras and drones. Help centres and designated collection sites for idols have been set up, and preventive measures are in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 16-09-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 16:29 IST
Over 2,000 police and Home Guard personnel will be deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of Ganesh idol immersion processions in Latur district, Maharashtra, on Tuesday.

A police official confirmed that the procession routes will be monitored through CCTV cameras and drones. More than 1,300 Ganesh mandals are expected to participate in the immersion processions in Latur city and district.

Help centres will be set up for children and senior citizens, and designated collection sites for Ganesh idols have been established. According to the official, 120 police officers, 1,250 police personnel, and 950 Home Guards will be on duty, along with units from the State Reserve Police Force, four platoons of the Riot Control Squad, and two Quick Response Teams.

Preventive measures have been taken against 3,225 habitual offenders to ensure peaceful immersion processions and Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi festivities. Police have also urged Ganesh mandals to avoid using loud sound systems and laser beams during the processions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

