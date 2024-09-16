Left Menu

Iron Arch Collapse Injures Four During Eid-e-Milad Celebration

Four people sustained minor injuries when an iron arch, set up for Eid-e-Milad celebrations in Mumbra, Thane, collapsed. The arch was intended for banner display on Khadi Machine Road. The injured individuals were promptly treated, and the arch was removed swiftly by fire and disaster management teams.

In Mumbra town, Thane district, an iron arch set up for Eid-e-Milad celebrations collapsed on Monday afternoon, injuring four individuals, civic officials reported.

The structure was erected on Khadi Machine Road to display banners commemorating Prophet Mohammad's birth anniversary. It fell at approximately 2.30 pm, as per Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Four persons standing beneath the metal structure sustained minor injuries and were quickly admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Following the incident, fire brigade and Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) personnel promptly arrived at the scene and removed the collapsed arch, Tadvi added.

