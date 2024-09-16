Mumbai Police Gear Up for Anant Chaturdashi with Heavy Deployment and Drone Surveillance

More than 24,000 police personnel will be deployed across Mumbai for Anant Chaturdashi immersion processions on Tuesday, stated an official on Monday. This deployment aims to ensure public safety during the final day of the Ganpati festival.

Drone surveillance will be operational at key immersion sites, including Girgaon Chowpatty, Dadar, and Powai Lake, among others, to monitor the large crowds and prevent any untoward incidents.

In response to anticipated traffic snarls, the city police will establish a 'green corridor' to facilitate the movement of essential and emergency service vehicles. Additionally, continuous monitoring through over 8,000 CCTVs will prioritize the safety of women and children at crowded sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)