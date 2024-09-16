Karnataka Youth's Ordeal: Trapped in Russia-Ukraine Conflict Zone

Abdul Naeem, a young man from Karnataka, narrowly escaped the perilous Russia-Ukraine conflict zone. Initially promised a security job in Russia, Naeem found himself near the border, where he frequently heard bomb explosions.

His ordeal began in December last year and ended on September 13. Duped by an agent, Naeem underwent 21 days of training before being separated from other Indians and taken near the conflict zone.

Faced with the danger, Naeem and his friends contacted their families, who sought government intervention for their safe return. He received some salary and faced food scarcity, relying on noodles and pasta. His father, Abdul Rauf, expressed gratitude to Indian leaders and demanded strict action against fraudulent agents.

