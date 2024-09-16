Left Menu

Karnataka Youth's Ordeal: Trapped in Russia-Ukraine Conflict Zone

Abdul Naeem from Karnataka was duped into working near the Russia-Ukraine war zone, where he heard bomb explosions. He was promised a security job but landed in a conflict zone. His family, with the government's help, ensured his safe return. Naeem advises caution when applying for jobs abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-09-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 21:43 IST
Abdul Naeem, a young man from Karnataka, narrowly escaped the perilous Russia-Ukraine conflict zone. Initially promised a security job in Russia, Naeem found himself near the border, where he frequently heard bomb explosions.

His ordeal began in December last year and ended on September 13. Duped by an agent, Naeem underwent 21 days of training before being separated from other Indians and taken near the conflict zone.

Faced with the danger, Naeem and his friends contacted their families, who sought government intervention for their safe return. He received some salary and faced food scarcity, relying on noodles and pasta. His father, Abdul Rauf, expressed gratitude to Indian leaders and demanded strict action against fraudulent agents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

