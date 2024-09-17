Left Menu

Tragic Explosion at Uttar Pradesh Firecracker Factory Claims Four Lives

A devastating explosion at a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district killed four people, including a child, and injured six others. The incident occurred in a densely populated area on Monday night. Authorities are conducting rescue operations and investigating the cause of the illegal setup.

  • India

An explosion at a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district has resulted in the loss of four lives, including a three-year-old girl, as well as injuries to six others, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The blast took place in the Naushera area under Shikohabad police station limits on Monday night. Authorities have dispatched the bodies for postmortem and hospitalized the injured, according to a senior police official.

Deepak Kumar, Inspector General of Agra range, reported that ten individuals have been rescued, with further search efforts underway. Rescue teams from the fire and police departments, along with district administration, are working tirelessly at the site. The cause of the explosion and the legality of the factory's location are under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

