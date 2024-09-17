Left Menu

BMW Group India Unveils Revolutionary Retail.NEXT Showroom in Gurugram

BMW Group India has launched its first Retail.NEXT facility in Gurugram, Haryana, introducing a transformative retail experience for luxury automotive customers. The showroom integrates innovative digital tools with personalized service, ensuring an immersive and engaging environment. Spanning 8,690 sq.ft., it features BMW and MINI models along with exclusive customer interaction and consultation areas.

In an ambitious move to redefine luxury automotive retailing in India, BMW Group India has launched its first Retail.NEXT showroom in Gurugram, Haryana. This modern facility aims to transform customer experience with an innovative blend of digital tools and personalized services.

Located on Golf Course Road, the new showroom sprawls over 8,690 sq.ft. and features an elegant display of BMW and MINI models. The visionary layout ensures a seamless customer journey, with dedicated areas for consultations, vehicle handovers, and lifestyle accessories.

BMW Group India's president, Vikram Pawah, emphasized the groundbreaking nature of Retail.NEXT, noting it is poised to set new benchmarks in luxury automotive retailing. The initiative will roll out across 56 facilities in 33 cities over the next 36 months, spotlighting BMW's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

