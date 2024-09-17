Thai Baby Hippo Becomes Internet Sensation

In an unexpected turn of events, Moo Deng, a baby hippo, has captured the hearts of millions, becoming Thailand's latest internet celebrity. The young pachyderm is attracting unprecedented crowds to her zoo, located two hours south of Bangkok.

Named Moo Deng, which means 'bouncing pig' in Thai, the hippo has amassed a considerable social media following. Her charmingly clumsy adventures, including her attempts to nibble on her handler's hands, have endeared her to fans worldwide.

The zoo is now grappling with the overwhelming influx of visitors eager to catch a glimpse of the lovable hippo, whose popularity continues to soar.

