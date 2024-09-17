Thai Baby Hippo Becomes Internet Sensation
Thai baby hippo Moo Deng has quickly become an internet sensation, attracting massive crowds to her zoo near Bangkok. With millions of social media followers, Moo Deng captivates audiences with her endearing antics, such as attempting to nibble her handlers despite not having teeth.
In an unexpected turn of events, Moo Deng, a baby hippo, has captured the hearts of millions, becoming Thailand's latest internet celebrity. The young pachyderm is attracting unprecedented crowds to her zoo, located two hours south of Bangkok.
Named Moo Deng, which means 'bouncing pig' in Thai, the hippo has amassed a considerable social media following. Her charmingly clumsy adventures, including her attempts to nibble on her handler's hands, have endeared her to fans worldwide.
The zoo is now grappling with the overwhelming influx of visitors eager to catch a glimpse of the lovable hippo, whose popularity continues to soar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
