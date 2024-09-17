Left Menu

Thai Baby Hippo Becomes Internet Sensation

Thai baby hippo Moo Deng has quickly become an internet sensation, attracting massive crowds to her zoo near Bangkok. With millions of social media followers, Moo Deng captivates audiences with her endearing antics, such as attempting to nibble her handlers despite not having teeth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 10:27 IST
Thai Baby Hippo Becomes Internet Sensation

In an unexpected turn of events, Moo Deng, a baby hippo, has captured the hearts of millions, becoming Thailand's latest internet celebrity. The young pachyderm is attracting unprecedented crowds to her zoo, located two hours south of Bangkok.

Named Moo Deng, which means 'bouncing pig' in Thai, the hippo has amassed a considerable social media following. Her charmingly clumsy adventures, including her attempts to nibble on her handler's hands, have endeared her to fans worldwide.

The zoo is now grappling with the overwhelming influx of visitors eager to catch a glimpse of the lovable hippo, whose popularity continues to soar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024