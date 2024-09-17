Left Menu

Parimatch Sports Partners with Entertainers Cricket League as Official Umpire Kit Provider

Parimatch Sports, inspired by top athletes, partners with the Entertainers Cricket League (ECL) as the Official Umpire Kit Provider. The ECL is a T10 tournament featuring top content creators, blending cricket with entertainment. Parimatch is excited about this collaboration, promising stylish and high-performance kits for umpires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Parimatch Sports, an esteemed sportswear brand driven by inspiration from elite athletes, has secured an exclusive partnership as the official Umpire Kit Provider for the Entertainers Cricket League (ECL). The event, a high-octane T10 tournament, merges cricket with entertainment by featuring prominent Indian content creators such as Abhishek Malhan, Anurag Dwivedi, and others.

Running from September 13 to 22, the ECL aims to amalgamate influencer charm with the excitement of cricket, showcasing a blend of talent, rivalry, and exhilaration. Parimatch Sports will ensure umpires are outfitted in stylish, high-performance kits, underlining the brand's commitment to the integrity and fairness of the game.

The Parimatch Press Office expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting its dedication to bringing fans closer to cricket and their favorite influencers. Anil Kumar, Founder of the Entertainer's Cricket League, echoed this sentiment, anticipating an unprecedented experience for fans during this inaugural season of ECL. Stay updated on Parimatch Sports' Instagram for exclusive event announcements.

Parimatch Sports specializes in producing top-quality sportswear inspired by the world's leading athletes. Positioned at the intersection of style and performance, the brand aims to elevate India's sports culture to new heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

