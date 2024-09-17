Bollywood Stars Rekindle Magic with Rado's Exquisite Timepieces

In a celebration of life's most cherished moments, Swiss watchmaker Rado has unveiled two exquisite timepieces for gift-giving, showcased by Bollywood superstars Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. The campaign revives their decade-old on-screen chemistry, highlighting the union of style, charm, and cultural phenomenon.

Featuring the Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Skeleton and the Rado Centrix Open Heart Jubilee, the campaign exudes contemporary innovation and luxury. Roshan and Kaif's star qualities perfectly align with the watches, which combine design heritage, material expertise, and creative ambition.

Adrian Bosshard, CEO of Rado, lauds the emotional resonance of the timepieces, calling them symbols of life's profound moments. With a high-tech ceramic skeleton design and rose-gold embellishments, Roshan's watch represents adventure and sophistication. Meanwhile, Kaif's choice epitomizes elegance and artistic craftsmanship, making it the ideal gift for unforgettable occasions.

(With inputs from agencies.)