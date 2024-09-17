Left Menu

Bollywood Stars Rekindle Magic with Rado's Exquisite Timepieces

Rado, the renowned Swiss watchmaker, presents two elegant watches as ideal gifts, showcased by Bollywood icons Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. The Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Skeleton and Rado Centrix Open Heart Jubilee blend innovation, luxury, and craftsmanship, epitomizing the art of thoughtful and sophisticated gift-giving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:56 IST
Bollywood Stars Rekindle Magic with Rado's Exquisite Timepieces
  • Country:
  • India

In a celebration of life's most cherished moments, Swiss watchmaker Rado has unveiled two exquisite timepieces for gift-giving, showcased by Bollywood superstars Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. The campaign revives their decade-old on-screen chemistry, highlighting the union of style, charm, and cultural phenomenon.

Featuring the Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Skeleton and the Rado Centrix Open Heart Jubilee, the campaign exudes contemporary innovation and luxury. Roshan and Kaif's star qualities perfectly align with the watches, which combine design heritage, material expertise, and creative ambition.

Adrian Bosshard, CEO of Rado, lauds the emotional resonance of the timepieces, calling them symbols of life's profound moments. With a high-tech ceramic skeleton design and rose-gold embellishments, Roshan's watch represents adventure and sophistication. Meanwhile, Kaif's choice epitomizes elegance and artistic craftsmanship, making it the ideal gift for unforgettable occasions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024