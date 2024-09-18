Ukraine's Boxing Champion Oleksandr Usyk Briefly Detained in Poland

Heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has been released after being briefly detained at Krakow airport in Poland, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Wednesday.

"I was disappointed by this attitude towards our citizen and champion," Zelenskyy said following a phone conversation with Usyk. "Our champion has been released, and he is no longer being detained." Zelenskyy posted a photo of Usyk with Ukraine's Consul General in Krakow after the athlete's release.

The reason for the 37-year-old Usyk's detention was not immediately clear. Usyk is one of Ukraine's most prominent athletes, known internationally for his involvement in projects supporting his country's resistance against Russia's invasion.

"A misunderstanding took place. It was quickly resolved," Usyk said, expressing gratitude for the "efficient support" of Ukrainian diplomats. He also praised the Polish Police for their professionalism, regardless of his stature and accolades, via an Instagram post.

Recently appointed Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, mentioned on X that he was briefed on the incident's details. "Such actions toward our champion are disproportionate and unacceptable," Sybiha stated. "We'll send a relevant note to the Polish side." Usyk, who bested Tyson Fury in May to become the first undisputed world heavyweight champion in 24 years, later announced that he vacated the belt. A rematch with Fury is scheduled for Dec. 21 in Saudi Arabia, and Usyk is considering a return to cruiserweight.

Usyk, an Olympic gold medalist in 2012, started his pro career as a cruiserweight and became the division's undisputed champion in 2018. He moved up to heavyweight in 2019 and won three title belts against Anthony Joshua in 2021.

