British Council Launches 'Climate Futures: South Asia' Programme for Artists

The British Council has announced the 'Climate Futures: South Asia' programme to promote sustainable practices within India's arts and creative sectors. Offering grants of £15,000, the programme seeks innovative projects addressing the climate emergency. Applications are open until November 25, with informational sessions set for October 8 and 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:27 IST
The British Council on Wednesday unveiled its 'Climate Futures: South Asia' initiative, designed to encourage sustainable practices in India's arts and creative sectors. The programme, now accepting applications, offers grants worth £15,000 to artists, cultural organisations, and creative collaborations that address the climate crisis through innovative projects.

The grant aims to support projects that elevate artistic experiences to raise climate crisis awareness, develop decarbonisation strategies for arts and cultural organisations, and reduce carbon emissions and waste. Additionally, it seeks to enhance infrastructure to better promote climate change awareness within the creative industries.

Ruchira Das, Director of Arts India at the British Council, emphasized the role of art in tackling environmental challenges. "Through creativity and cultural expression, artists have a unique ability to inspire meaningful action," Das noted. The British Council will host information sessions on October 8 and 22 to guide applicants, with the deadline set for November 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

