British Council Launches 'Climate Futures: South Asia' Programme for Artists

The British Council on Wednesday unveiled its 'Climate Futures: South Asia' initiative, designed to encourage sustainable practices in India's arts and creative sectors. The programme, now accepting applications, offers grants worth £15,000 to artists, cultural organisations, and creative collaborations that address the climate crisis through innovative projects.

The grant aims to support projects that elevate artistic experiences to raise climate crisis awareness, develop decarbonisation strategies for arts and cultural organisations, and reduce carbon emissions and waste. Additionally, it seeks to enhance infrastructure to better promote climate change awareness within the creative industries.

Ruchira Das, Director of Arts India at the British Council, emphasized the role of art in tackling environmental challenges. "Through creativity and cultural expression, artists have a unique ability to inspire meaningful action," Das noted. The British Council will host information sessions on October 8 and 22 to guide applicants, with the deadline set for November 25.

