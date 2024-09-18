Kalpana Shukla Honored with 'Excellence in Leadership' at UK Parliament

Kalpana Shukla, the first runner-up of Mrs. Universe 2023, received the esteemed 'Excellence in Leadership' trophy during the India-UK Conclave on Good Governance at the UK Parliament's House of Commons.

Expressing her gratitude, Shukla said, 'I am deeply honored to receive this recognition and extend my sincere thanks to Mr. Bob Blackman, MP, for his kind words and support. This recognition renews my sense of purpose and inspires me to achieve even greater milestones.'

Additionally, she was invited to a Gala Lunch hosted by Lord German OBE, offering her a unique experience of British history and culture. Shukla's award underscores her significant contributions and unwavering commitment to excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)