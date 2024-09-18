Tripura's Green Gold: Modernizing Bamboo Craft for Economic Growth

On World Bamboo Day, Tripura Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma highlighted the state's commitment to boosting bamboo production and incorporating modern technology into bamboo crafts.

Tripura, which holds 28% of the nation's bamboo stock over 2,397 square kilometers, sees bamboo as crucial for employment and rural upliftment.

Efforts are underway to use high-density bamboo plantations and technological advancements to meet national and international market demands for various bamboo products, significantly benefitting the rural sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)