Aashim Gulati's Cinematic Journey: From TV to Big Screen Stardom

Actor Aashim Gulati, who played gym trainer Leo in Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak', says he has been receiving a lot of love for the role despite his brief appearance in the star-studded murder mystery.

Gulati, known for his performances in 'Taj: Divided by Blood', 'Hostages', and 'Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara', initially auditioned for a different role but accepted the character of Leo due to the opportunity to work with director Homi Adajania and veteran actors like Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Explaining his decision, Gulati told PTI, 'I had a small part... I was traveling when Homi called me and said he wanted me to play Leo, even though I had auditioned for another character.' He emphasized his admiration for his co-stars and the delight of being part of such a project.

Gulati now looks forward to the release of 'Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam', a film exploring love, relationships, and self-discovery, opposite singer-actor Dhvani Bhanushali. He cited the movie's mix of comedy, romance, action, and a poignant message as elements that will attract audiences to theaters.

The actor, who has successfully moved from television to film, attributed the transition to evolving audience attitudes. 'Times have changed... There are so many more opportunities and mediums that have opened up,' Gulati remarked.

He also finds it a blessing to be associated with a title paying homage to Lata Mangeshkar's classic 'Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh'. 'To be part of a film featuring her voice and to dance to that is a dream come true,' he said.

