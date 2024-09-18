Ukrainian Boxing Champion Oleksandr Usyk Released After Brief Detention at Krakow Airport

Heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk was briefly detained at Krakow airport in Poland, according to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I was disappointed by this attitude towards our citizen and champion," said Zelenskyy after a phone conversation with Usyk. Zelenskyy confirmed Usyk's release and posted a photo with Ukraine's Consul General in Krakow.

Usyk, celebrated for his contributions to Ukraine's resistance against Russia, expressed his gratitude for the "efficient support" of Ukrainian diplomats on Instagram. The detainment resulted from a protest when Usyk's traveling companion was denied boarding. Airport border guards cited non-compliance as the reason for the detainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)