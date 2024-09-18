Ukrainian Boxing Champion Oleksandr Usyk Released After Brief Detention at Krakow Airport
Heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk was briefly detained at Krakow airport in Poland. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed his release, expressing disappointment over the incident. Usyk, known for his efforts to support Ukraine against Russia, thanked Ukrainian diplomats for their support. The issue arose over Usyk's companion being denied boarding.
Heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk was briefly detained at Krakow airport in Poland, according to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"I was disappointed by this attitude towards our citizen and champion," said Zelenskyy after a phone conversation with Usyk. Zelenskyy confirmed Usyk's release and posted a photo with Ukraine's Consul General in Krakow.
Usyk, celebrated for his contributions to Ukraine's resistance against Russia, expressed his gratitude for the "efficient support" of Ukrainian diplomats on Instagram. The detainment resulted from a protest when Usyk's traveling companion was denied boarding. Airport border guards cited non-compliance as the reason for the detainment.
