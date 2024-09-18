Left Menu

Ukrainian Boxing Champion Oleksandr Usyk Released After Brief Detention at Krakow Airport

Heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk was briefly detained at Krakow airport in Poland. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed his release, expressing disappointment over the incident. Usyk, known for his efforts to support Ukraine against Russia, thanked Ukrainian diplomats for their support. The issue arose over Usyk's companion being denied boarding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Krakow | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:27 IST
Ukrainian Boxing Champion Oleksandr Usyk Released After Brief Detention at Krakow Airport
Oleksandr Usyk
  • Country:
  • Poland

Heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk was briefly detained at Krakow airport in Poland, according to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I was disappointed by this attitude towards our citizen and champion," said Zelenskyy after a phone conversation with Usyk. Zelenskyy confirmed Usyk's release and posted a photo with Ukraine's Consul General in Krakow.

Usyk, celebrated for his contributions to Ukraine's resistance against Russia, expressed his gratitude for the "efficient support" of Ukrainian diplomats on Instagram. The detainment resulted from a protest when Usyk's traveling companion was denied boarding. Airport border guards cited non-compliance as the reason for the detainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024