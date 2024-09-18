Left Menu

Telugu Film Industry Investigates Choreographer Jani Master's Sexual Harassment Allegations

The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce's panel is investigating sexual harassment allegations against choreographer Jani Master, brought by a former associate. With the committee aiming to submit a report within 90 days, police cases have been filed, including under the POCSO Act. Political parties weigh in on the controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-09-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 19:00 IST
The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has initiated an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against choreographer Shaik Jani, better known as Jani Master. The probe follows a complaint from a woman who worked with the accused.

Committee member Tammareddy Bharadwaj confirmed that the panel has collected statements from both parties and is in the process of gathering witness accounts. The report is expected within 90 days, although the panel hopes to expedite the process.

Cyberabad Police have registered a case against Jani Master, who faces charges under the POCSO Act for allegedly assaulting the complainant during outdoor shoots and attacking her at home. Authorities are also examining the accused's recruitment of a minor as an assistant.

The incident has sparked political reactions, with Telangana BJP Mahila Morcha dubbing the case as 'Love Jihad' and demanding a transparent investigation. Meanwhile, Janasena Party has distanced itself from Jani Master amid the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

