Telugu Film Industry Investigates Choreographer Jani Master's Sexual Harassment Allegations

The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has initiated an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against choreographer Shaik Jani, better known as Jani Master. The probe follows a complaint from a woman who worked with the accused.

Committee member Tammareddy Bharadwaj confirmed that the panel has collected statements from both parties and is in the process of gathering witness accounts. The report is expected within 90 days, although the panel hopes to expedite the process.

Cyberabad Police have registered a case against Jani Master, who faces charges under the POCSO Act for allegedly assaulting the complainant during outdoor shoots and attacking her at home. Authorities are also examining the accused's recruitment of a minor as an assistant.

The incident has sparked political reactions, with Telangana BJP Mahila Morcha dubbing the case as 'Love Jihad' and demanding a transparent investigation. Meanwhile, Janasena Party has distanced itself from Jani Master amid the controversy.

