Left Menu

Violent Clash During Ganesh Immersion Procession in Ulhasnagar

A shopkeeper was assaulted during a Ganesh immersion procession in Ulhasnagar, Thane district. The altercation began over the throwing of gulal and escalated into violence, resulting in injuries. Police arrested a man and have registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:48 IST
Violent Clash During Ganesh Immersion Procession in Ulhasnagar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A group of individuals allegedly assaulted a shopkeeper during a Ganesh immersion procession in Ulhasnagar city in Thane district, leaving one person injured, said police on Wednesday.

Authorities arrested a man in connection with the incident, which began when an argument broke out after gulal (coloured powder) was thrown at a group on Tuesday night, escalating into violence.

The shopkeeper and others were attacked by members of another group, with stones also being hurled, according to police. A case has been registered at Hill Line police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, and an investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024