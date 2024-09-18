Violent Clash During Ganesh Immersion Procession in Ulhasnagar

A group of individuals allegedly assaulted a shopkeeper during a Ganesh immersion procession in Ulhasnagar city in Thane district, leaving one person injured, said police on Wednesday.

Authorities arrested a man in connection with the incident, which began when an argument broke out after gulal (coloured powder) was thrown at a group on Tuesday night, escalating into violence.

The shopkeeper and others were attacked by members of another group, with stones also being hurled, according to police. A case has been registered at Hill Line police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, and an investigation is ongoing.

