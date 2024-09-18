Left Menu

Florence Pugh Discusses Desire for Motherhood and Bold Movie Role Choices

Florence Pugh reveals her long-standing wish to start a family and her ease in interacting with children. She also explains her decision to shave her head for the movie 'We Live in Time', emphasizing the importance of fully embodying her character.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 23:37 IST
Florence Pugh (Image source: Instagram/ @florencepugh). Image Credit: ANI
Celebrated actor Florence Pugh, known for her roles in 'Lady Macbeth', 'The Little Drummer Girl', and 'Fighting with My Family', recently discussed her heartfelt desire to become a mother, according to a report by People. 'Oh, I've always been thinking about starting a family,' Pugh shared.

'I've wanted to have kids since I was a child myself,' she continued. The actor elaborated on her dream, adding, 'I love the idea of a big family. I come from a big family. I love kids. I love hanging out with kids. If ever there's a dinner party, I go straight to the kids to chat to them.'

Pugh also mentioned that conversing with children is easier for her compared to adults due to their honesty. 'I've never stopped knowing that I want to have kids. It's just figuring out when,' she said. Additionally, Pugh opened up about her bold decision to shave her head for her new film 'We Live in Time', despite director John Crowley's suggestion to use wigs or hairpieces.

'I interrupted him mid-sentence and said, 'John, no one can play a character like this in a movie like this and not do what is needed to be done,' Pugh recounted. She emphasized, 'And if you don't want to do it, I believe you shouldn't be telling a story like this.' Pugh debuted her buzz cut at the 2023 Met Gala, addressing rumors about reclaiming her identity. 'I think there was this weird rumor online that I did it to take back my identity,' she recalled, as reported by People.

