Union Cabinet Approves National Centre of Excellence for AVGC-XR Sector in Mumbai

The Union Cabinet has green-lit the establishment of a National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for the AVGC-XR sector in Mumbai, aimed at fostering the animation ecosystem in India. The center will offer training, R&D, and incubation for startups, enhancing India's global media and entertainment presence.

Union Cabinet Approves National Centre of Excellence for AVGC-XR Sector in Mumbai
In a significant move, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday sanctioned the establishment of the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) dedicated to animation, visual effects, gaming, comics and extended reality (AVGC-XR) sector. The center will be modeled on the prestigious IITs and IIMs and located in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

According to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the NCoE initiative follows the Union Finance Minister's 2022-23 budget announcement, which proposed the establishment of an AVGC Task Force. The approved NCoE will be set up as a Section 8 company under the Companies Act, 2013, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

This premier institution aims to anchor the AVGC-XR ecosystem, offering specialized training and fostering research and development. By bringing together experts in fields like computer science, engineering, design, and art, the NCoE is expected to drive significant advancements. It will also focus on creating India's intellectual property, nurturing startups, and acting as a production accelerator, thereby positioning India as a global content hub.

