Harvey Weinstein's Legal Battle Continues: Not Guilty Plea in New Charges

Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to a criminal sexual act in New York. This comes months after his previous conviction was overturned. He is facing new charges and possible retrial, while remaining in custody due to a separate conviction in Los Angeles. His health issues persist amid ongoing legal battles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 01:15 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 01:15 IST
Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein entered a not guilty plea to a criminal sexual act charge on Wednesday, following the overturning of his sex crimes conviction from a few months ago in New York.

Weinstein, aged 72 and recovering from emergency heart surgery, appeared before Justice Curtis Farber at a New York state court in Manhattan, denying allegations of first degree criminal sexual act. This comes after Weinstein was originally found guilty of rape and sexual assault in February 2020, a case that fueled the #MeToo movement. However, his conviction and 23-year sentence were overturned in April by the state's highest court, which cited an unfair trial due to testimony from women Weinstein was not charged with assaulting.

In light of new accusations, prosecutors have set a tentative retrial for Nov. 12, although delays are possible. Handling multiple health issues, Weinstein remains in custody, serving a 16-year sentence for a 2013 rape conviction in Los Angeles. Once a Hollywood titan behind Miramax's successes like 'Shakespeare in Love' and 'Pulp Fiction,' Weinstein's legacy crumbled following the scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

