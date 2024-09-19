PM Modi Urges Public to Participate in Memento Auction for 'Namami Gange'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged citizens to actively participate in the auction of mementoes he has received during various public programs. The proceeds from this auction will be directed towards the 'Namami Gange' initiative.

Taking to X, Modi announced, ''Every year, I auction the various mementoes I receive during public programs. The proceeds of the auction go to the Namami Gange initiative. I'm delighted to share that this year's auction has opened. Do bid for the mementoes you find interesting!''

The 'Namami Gange' initiative is a government-run program focused on the conservation and rejuvenation of the Ganga river.

