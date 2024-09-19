Left Menu

Harmonious Growth: The Timeless Rice-Fish-Duck Ecosystem of Congjiang

Congjiang County in Guizhou Province, China, maintains an ancient and unique agricultural system where rice paddies, fish, and ducks coexist symbiotically. This rice-fish-duck ecosystem, recognized as a globally important agricultural heritage, provides natural pest control and organic fertilization, contributing to sustainable farming practices and poverty reduction.

Located in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Congjiang County is renowned for an enduring agricultural practice where rice paddies, fish, and ducks thrive together in a symbiotic ecosystem. This traditional method has been handed down through generations and was notably listed as a pilot project for the protection of Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems (GIAHS) in 2011.

Each year, as China's Grain Rain solar term begins, farmers in Congjiang prepare their terraced fields by planting rice seedlings and adding fish fry. Once the fish grow, ducklings are introduced, creating a balanced cycle where the rice fields offer natural food for the fish and ducks. In turn, the fish and ducks help control pests and weeds, minimizing the need for pesticides and herbicides. Their waste acts as an organic fertilizer for the rice.

This ingenious ecosystem not only demonstrates agricultural efficiency but also aids in poverty alleviation and rural revitalization. During the 15th conference of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity in 2022, Congjiang's innovative practices were showcased, further solidifying its significance. Additionally, in 2023, the rice-fish-duck ecosystem received recognition for best poverty reduction practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

