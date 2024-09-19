Left Menu

Celebrating 25 Years: 'Taal' Returns to Theaters for a Grand Re-Release

Subhash Ghai's 1999 musical drama 'Taal' is set for a re-release on September 27, 2023, featuring a cast led by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, and Anil Kapoor. Known for its memorable soundtrack by AR Rahman, the film's return highlights its enduring appeal and celebrates Indian cinema's musical heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-09-2024 11:14 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 11:14 IST
Celebrating 25 Years: 'Taal' Returns to Theaters for a Grand Re-Release
  • Country:
  • India

Subhash Ghai's iconic musical romance drama, 'Taal', is making a triumphant return to Indian theaters as it marks 25 years since its original release.

Starring notable actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, and Anil Kapoor, the film will be re-released on September 27, 2023.

Ghai, who co-wrote, edited, and produced 'Taal,' expressed his excitement about the re-release. 'With the re-release, I'm thrilled that audiences can experience 'Taal' again on the big screen, reliving its magic all over again,' he said in a statement.

Originally released on August 13, 1999, 'Taal' garnered acclaim for its cast's performances, also including Amrish Puri, Alok Nath, Mita Vashisth, and Saurabh Shukla. The film's unforgettable soundtrack, created by lyricist Anand Bakshi and composer AR Rahman, remains beloved by music aficionados.

Zee Studios will be responsible for bringing 'Taal' back to cinema halls. 'The re-release of 'Taal' is a celebration of Indian cinema's musical heritage. It's rare to find a film that still resonates with audiences after 25 years, and we're excited to give people the chance to relive that magic on the big screen once more,' said Umesh Bansal, Chief Business Officer of Zee Studios.

The re-release follows a trend of bringing back classic films like 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Veer-Zaara', and 'Gangs of Wasseypur', allowing new and old audiences alike to enjoy these cinematic treasures in theaters once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024