Celebrating 25 Years: 'Taal' Returns to Theaters for a Grand Re-Release

Subhash Ghai's iconic musical romance drama, 'Taal', is making a triumphant return to Indian theaters as it marks 25 years since its original release.

Starring notable actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, and Anil Kapoor, the film will be re-released on September 27, 2023.

Ghai, who co-wrote, edited, and produced 'Taal,' expressed his excitement about the re-release. 'With the re-release, I'm thrilled that audiences can experience 'Taal' again on the big screen, reliving its magic all over again,' he said in a statement.

Originally released on August 13, 1999, 'Taal' garnered acclaim for its cast's performances, also including Amrish Puri, Alok Nath, Mita Vashisth, and Saurabh Shukla. The film's unforgettable soundtrack, created by lyricist Anand Bakshi and composer AR Rahman, remains beloved by music aficionados.

Zee Studios will be responsible for bringing 'Taal' back to cinema halls. 'The re-release of 'Taal' is a celebration of Indian cinema's musical heritage. It's rare to find a film that still resonates with audiences after 25 years, and we're excited to give people the chance to relive that magic on the big screen once more,' said Umesh Bansal, Chief Business Officer of Zee Studios.

The re-release follows a trend of bringing back classic films like 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Veer-Zaara', and 'Gangs of Wasseypur', allowing new and old audiences alike to enjoy these cinematic treasures in theaters once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)