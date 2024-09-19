Left Menu

President Murmu Advocates for Cleanliness to Propel India's Development

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the importance of cleanliness for India's health and development at the Safai Mitra Sammelan in Ujjain. She praised Indore and Bhopal for their cleanliness achievements and highlighted the significant impact of the Swachh Bharat Mission. Murmu also lauded the government's efforts to improve sanitation in schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 19-09-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 11:45 IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday highlighted the critical role of cleanliness in advancing India's health and development. Speaking at the Safai Mitra Sammelan in Ujjain, she urged citizens to actively participate in cleanliness initiatives.

Murmu praised Indore for topping the cleanliness survey for the seventh consecutive year and commended Bhopal for being the cleanest state capital. She emphasized that honoring sanitation workers is tantamount to honoring the nation itself.

She noted that the Swachh Bharat Mission has transformed public behavior towards cleanliness over the past decade. Murmu also applauded the provisioning of toilets for female students in schools, bolstering their literacy rates. She felicitated five sanitation workers and laid the foundation stone for the Ujjain-Indore six-lane road.

