Tirupati Laddu Controversy: Political Allegations and Religious Sentiments Clash
The controversy surrounding the ingredients used in Tirupati laddus has led to heated political exchange in Andhra Pradesh. APCC president Y S Sharmila demanded a CBI probe into allegations made by TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu about the use of animal fat. Both sides accuse each other of using the issue for political gains.
- Country:
- India
The Tirupati laddu controversy has embroiled the ruling TDP and the opposition YSRCP in a fierce political battle, with accusations of 'heinous politics' over the sacred offering. APCC president Y S Sharmila demanded a CBI probe to investigate claims of animal fat being used in the laddus.
During an NDA legislative party meeting, TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu claimed that the former YSRCP government used substandard ingredients and animal fat in the laddus from Sri Venkateswara temple. This provoked a strong reaction from YSRCP leaders.
YSRCP officials including Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy and former TTD chairman B Karunakar Reddy decried Naidu's allegations, calling them political maneuvering. They urged a high-level inquiry to protect the sanctity of the temple and its offerings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Faces CBI Probe Over False Case Allegations
Ex-RG Kar Principal Seeks SC Intervention Against CBI Probe
Families Seek CBI Probe in Morbi Bridge Collapse Case
Michel Barnier Appointed French Prime Minister Amid Political Controversy
Sculptor Arrested After Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse Sparks Political Controversy