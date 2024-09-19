Tirupati Laddu Controversy: Political Allegations and Religious Sentiments Clash

The Tirupati laddu controversy has embroiled the ruling TDP and the opposition YSRCP in a fierce political battle, with accusations of 'heinous politics' over the sacred offering. APCC president Y S Sharmila demanded a CBI probe to investigate claims of animal fat being used in the laddus.

During an NDA legislative party meeting, TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu claimed that the former YSRCP government used substandard ingredients and animal fat in the laddus from Sri Venkateswara temple. This provoked a strong reaction from YSRCP leaders.

YSRCP officials including Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy and former TTD chairman B Karunakar Reddy decried Naidu's allegations, calling them political maneuvering. They urged a high-level inquiry to protect the sanctity of the temple and its offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)