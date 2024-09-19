Uncle Roger Set to Take Delhi by Storm with 'The Haiyaa World Tour'

Internet sensation and Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng, best known as 'Uncle Roger,' is ready to entertain audiences in New Delhi this Saturday with 'The Haiyaa World Tour.'

The show will be held at Bharat Mandapam, promising an evening filled with Ng's distinctive humor that combines his Malaysian-Chinese heritage with universal themes. This marks the 33-year-old comedian's first performance in New Delhi and India, following sold-out shows in cities such as New York, Los Angeles, and Singapore.

'Uncle Roger and I are beyond thrilled to bring 'The Haiyaa World Tour' to India. We've seen phenomenal support from Indian audiences and can't wait to meet everyone in person. Wear orange and get ready for some roasting!' said the London-based comedian in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)