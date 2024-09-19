Sumit Nagal Controversy: Fee Demands for Davis Cup

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal demanded an annual fee of USD 50,000 to play in the Davis Cup, a move criticized by the All India Tennis Association (AITA). Nagal opted out of a recent tie against Sweden, citing a back strain, which led to India's defeat.

AITA expressed displeasure over top players refusing national duty, emphasizing that athletes are already compensated through ITF prize money and government funding. Nagal defended his request, stating that it's standard practice for athletes to be paid for their participation, even when representing their country.

The controversy underscores broader issues of financial compensation and national duty in professional sports, as well as the management of athlete injuries. Debates continue over whether tennis players should undergo selection trials similar to other sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)