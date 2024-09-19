Left Menu

Sumit Nagal Controversy: Fee Demands for Davis Cup

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal requested an annual fee of USD 50,000 to participate in the Davis Cup. The All India Tennis Association (AITA) criticized him for prioritizing money over national duty. Nagal defended his stance, citing it as standard practice. The debate highlights issues regarding financial compensation for athletes representing their country.

Updated: 19-09-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:25 IST
Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal demanded an annual fee of USD 50,000 to play in the Davis Cup, a move criticized by the All India Tennis Association (AITA). Nagal opted out of a recent tie against Sweden, citing a back strain, which led to India's defeat.

AITA expressed displeasure over top players refusing national duty, emphasizing that athletes are already compensated through ITF prize money and government funding. Nagal defended his request, stating that it's standard practice for athletes to be paid for their participation, even when representing their country.

The controversy underscores broader issues of financial compensation and national duty in professional sports, as well as the management of athlete injuries. Debates continue over whether tennis players should undergo selection trials similar to other sports.

