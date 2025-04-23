Negotiation Hurdles: The Complex Path to Peace in Ukraine

The Kremlin on Wednesday acknowledged significant challenges in the ongoing diplomatic talks aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine, emphasizing that positions remain divergent.

As negotiations stumbled following U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's abrupt cancellation of his trip to London, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia continues to engage in discussions with the U.S.

Despite the setbacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to discussions with all parties, and Moscow appreciates efforts by the U.S. to mediate the situation.

