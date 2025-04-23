Negotiation Hurdles: The Complex Path to Peace in Ukraine
The Kremlin highlighted complexities in the ongoing talks to resolve the Ukraine conflict, with positions still not aligned. Despite setbacks depicted by the cancellation of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's trip, Russia remains open to dialogue, appreciating U.S. mediation efforts but lacking contact with Europe and Ukraine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:09 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin on Wednesday acknowledged significant challenges in the ongoing diplomatic talks aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine, emphasizing that positions remain divergent.
As negotiations stumbled following U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's abrupt cancellation of his trip to London, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia continues to engage in discussions with the U.S.
Despite the setbacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to discussions with all parties, and Moscow appreciates efforts by the U.S. to mediate the situation.
