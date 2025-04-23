Essensai067: Whitefield's Cultural Gem Opens with a Flourish

Essensai067 in Whitefield, Bengaluru, opened its doors to the public on April 20, creating an instant buzz as thousands attended its debut. As more than just a retail space, Essensai067 integrates food, fashion, art, and music with a focus on community and sustainable living.

Spanning 5.16 acres and featuring abundant green spaces, Essensai067 offers a unique shelter from the rush of city life. With attractions such as a pet-friendly plaza and a natural amphitheater, the space celebrated its opening with performances led by legends like Usha Uthup and Hariprasad Chaurasia.

As Bengaluru transforms into Asia's startup hub, Essensai067 positions itself as both a cultural and economic beacon for Whitefield, aiming to provide over 4,750 jobs. The site's eco-friendly approach, including net-zero water discharge and solar energy, sets a benchmark in design.

(With inputs from agencies.)