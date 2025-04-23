Left Menu

Essensai067: Whitefield's Cultural Gem Opens with a Flourish

Essensai067, a cultural hub in Whitefield, Bengaluru, opened on April 20, blending retail with art, music, and green living. The launch featured Usha Uthup and celebrated Whitefield's essence. Offering diverse experiences, it promises economic growth, job opportunities, and events, redefining community connection and sustainable urban development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:09 IST
Essensai067 Opens Its Doors to a City-First Space for Joy, Culture, and Community. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Essensai067 in Whitefield, Bengaluru, opened its doors to the public on April 20, creating an instant buzz as thousands attended its debut. As more than just a retail space, Essensai067 integrates food, fashion, art, and music with a focus on community and sustainable living.

Spanning 5.16 acres and featuring abundant green spaces, Essensai067 offers a unique shelter from the rush of city life. With attractions such as a pet-friendly plaza and a natural amphitheater, the space celebrated its opening with performances led by legends like Usha Uthup and Hariprasad Chaurasia.

As Bengaluru transforms into Asia's startup hub, Essensai067 positions itself as both a cultural and economic beacon for Whitefield, aiming to provide over 4,750 jobs. The site's eco-friendly approach, including net-zero water discharge and solar energy, sets a benchmark in design.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

