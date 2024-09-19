Prime Minister Modi's US Visit to Address Global Peace, Stability, and Cooperation Initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a three-day visit to the United States, aimed at bolstering global peace and cooperation. Key focuses include the Indo-Pacific region, Ukraine and Gaza conflicts, and the Global South's pressing issues.

Modi will participate in the Quad summit in Wilmington, Delaware, alongside U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The summit aims to discuss peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, and new initiatives in technology, health, and climate.

In New York, Modi will attend the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly and hold a roundtable with American tech CEOs. India's stance on Ukraine and Gaza, as well as sustainable development goals, will be highlighted during his engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)