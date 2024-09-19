Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's US Visit to Address Global Peace, Stability, and Cooperation Initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a pivotal three-day visit to the US, focusing on cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, resolving conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, and addressing Global South concerns. Key engagements include the Quad summit, UN General Assembly's Summit of the Future, and meetings with top American CEOs in technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:47 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a three-day visit to the United States, aimed at bolstering global peace and cooperation. Key focuses include the Indo-Pacific region, Ukraine and Gaza conflicts, and the Global South's pressing issues.

Modi will participate in the Quad summit in Wilmington, Delaware, alongside U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The summit aims to discuss peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, and new initiatives in technology, health, and climate.

In New York, Modi will attend the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly and hold a roundtable with American tech CEOs. India's stance on Ukraine and Gaza, as well as sustainable development goals, will be highlighted during his engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

