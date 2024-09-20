Iconic Churchill Portrait Recovered: Italian and Canadian Police Collaboration

In a notable victory for international cooperation, Italian and Canadian authorities marked the recovery of a famous Winston Churchill portrait known as 'The Roaring Lion' at the Canadian Embassy in Rome. The portrait, taken by Ottawa photographer Yousuf Karsh in 1941, was stolen from the Fairmont Château Laurier in Ottawa and replaced with a forgery in late 2021.

The swap was uncovered in August 2022, leading to an extensive investigation that concluded with the recovery in Italy. Nicola Cassinelli, an Italian lawyer, had unknowingly purchased the iconic photograph in an online auction. When informed of the portrait's true history, Cassinelli agreed to return it to its rightful location, honoring Karsh's original donation.

Canadian police arrested a 43-year-old Ontario man, charging him with theft, forgery, and trafficking. The recovered piece will soon be displayed once again at the Fairmont Château Laurier, highlighting its historical significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)