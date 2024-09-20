Global Talent Shines at 52nd International Emmy Awards

The stage is set for the 52nd International Emmy Awards, with nominees from across the globe being announced just days after the 2024 Primetime Emmys. This year's competition promises to showcase a remarkable range of talent and storytelling, with shows vying for top honors in both the Drama and Comedy Series categories.

According to the Television Academy's official website, four notable entries are competing for the prestigious Drama Series award. These are Australia's 'The Newsreader,' Argentina's 'Yosi, the Regretful Spy,' France's 'Drops of God,' and India's 'The Night Manager.' In the Comedy Series category, the nominees are Australia's 'Deadloch,' Argentina's 'Division Palermo,' France's 'HPI,' and South Korea's 'Daily Dose of Sunshine.'

In Arts Programming, Argentina shines with 'Virgilio,' facing stiff competition from Poland's 'Piano Forte,' the UK's 'Robbie Williams,' and Japan's 'Who I Am Life.' Both the United Kingdom and Australia lead the pack with nine nominations each, followed closely by Argentina with seven and Japan with six. In total, the 2024 nominations represent an impressive 21 countries, including Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, and Germany.

Bruce L Paisner, President and CEO of the International Academy, expressed his congratulations to the nominees, highlighting the universal appeal of exceptional storytelling across diverse genres, countries, and cultures.

The winners will be unveiled at the International Emmy Awards Gala, set to take place on November 25 in New York City.

