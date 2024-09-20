Left Menu

From Forest Trails to Branding Triumph: The Albin Antony Story

Albin Antony, raised in the remote village of Pampanar, Idukki, overcame significant hardships to become a prominent figure in Kochi’s branding and design industry. From working as an office boy at V-Guard to founding his own successful branding firm, CNM, his journey is a testament to perseverance and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 20-09-2024 11:08 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 11:08 IST
Albin Antony's rise from the remote village of Pampanar, Idukki, to prominence in Kochi's branding and design scene is a testament to sheer determination. Despite a childhood marked by hardship, including 16-kilometre treks through dense forests to access a computer, Albin's unwavering spirit never faltered.

Starting his career in the godown of V-Guard, he showed immense dedication, transitioning from a menial job to an office role, and later becoming the company's first official designer. His breakthrough came when he seized the opportunity to design a product cover, impressing management and marking the beginning of his ascent.

With experience at Ernst & Young, Albin founded CNM, overcoming early financial challenges to transform it into a leading branding firm. Today, CNM boasts over thirty employees and manages major projects both domestically and internationally, a true reflection of Albin's vision and hard work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

