From Forest Trails to Branding Triumph: The Albin Antony Story

Albin Antony's rise from the remote village of Pampanar, Idukki, to prominence in Kochi's branding and design scene is a testament to sheer determination. Despite a childhood marked by hardship, including 16-kilometre treks through dense forests to access a computer, Albin's unwavering spirit never faltered.

Starting his career in the godown of V-Guard, he showed immense dedication, transitioning from a menial job to an office role, and later becoming the company's first official designer. His breakthrough came when he seized the opportunity to design a product cover, impressing management and marking the beginning of his ascent.

With experience at Ernst & Young, Albin founded CNM, overcoming early financial challenges to transform it into a leading branding firm. Today, CNM boasts over thirty employees and manages major projects both domestically and internationally, a true reflection of Albin's vision and hard work.

