Anil Kapoor's 'The Night Manager' Earns Emmy Nomination

Arjun Kapoor couldn't contain his excitement as his uncle Anil Kapoor's Disney+ Hotstar series, 'The Night Manager,' was nominated for the Best Drama Series at the 2024 International Emmy Awards. On Friday, Arjun took to Instagram Stories to share the news and commend the team, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, and series creator Sandeep Modi.

He wrote, 'Well Deserved,' complementing the crime thriller's chance to compete against international hits like France's 'Les Gouttes de Dieu,' Australia's 'The Newsreader - Season 2,' and Argentina's 'Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido - Season 2.'

Anil Kapoor, elated by the nomination, shared a statement through his PR team. 'Our Indian adaptation of The Night Manager has been nominated for an international Emmy. This role was a complex one, offering both immense responsibility and an opportunity to bring a unique authenticity. This recognition, in addition to the love we've received from fans, is a reminder that hard work pays off. I'm ecstatic and even more motivated for future projects,' he noted.

Directed by Sandeep Modi, the Indian adaptation also stars Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, and Saswata Chatterjee. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominations on Thursday, featuring 56 contenders from 21 countries across 14 categories.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor is set to appear in the action-drama 'Subedaar,' directed by Suresh Triveni. Arjun Kapoor is also preparing for his role in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again.'

