Tetra Pak and NIFTEM-K Unite to Revitalize India's Food Processing Sector

Tetra Pak, a global powerhouse in food processing and packaging, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India's National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management, Kundli (NIFTEM-K) to spearhead innovation in the Indian food processing industry. The MoU was inked at World Food India 2024, a major food event held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

This strategic partnership is focused on advancing research, fostering innovation, and enhancing skill development in alignment with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries' (MoFPI) vision to augment value addition, minimize wastage, and promote sustainable growth in the food sector. Cassio Simões, Managing Director of Tetra Pak South Asia, highlighted, "At Tetra Pak, we are committed to driving innovation and building a sustainable future for the food processing industry."

The collaboration aims to merge academic and industry strengths to boost food safety and quality while supporting ecosystem growth. Dr. Harinder Singh Oberoi, Director & Head of Department at NIFTEM-K, emphasized the partnership's role in pushing research boundaries, fostering entrepreneurship, and creating a resilient food processing ecosystem.

