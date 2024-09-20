Left Menu

Tetra Pak and NIFTEM-K Unite to Revitalize India's Food Processing Sector

Tetra Pak, a leader in food processing and packaging, has signed an MoU with India's NIFTEM-K to drive innovation in food processing. The collaboration aims to advance research, skill development, and address food loss and waste. This partnership seeks to enhance food safety, sustainability, and foster academic-industry synergy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 17:37 IST
Tetra Pak and NIFTEM-K Unite to Revitalize India's Food Processing Sector
  • Country:
  • India

Tetra Pak, a global powerhouse in food processing and packaging, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India's National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management, Kundli (NIFTEM-K) to spearhead innovation in the Indian food processing industry. The MoU was inked at World Food India 2024, a major food event held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

This strategic partnership is focused on advancing research, fostering innovation, and enhancing skill development in alignment with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries' (MoFPI) vision to augment value addition, minimize wastage, and promote sustainable growth in the food sector. Cassio Simões, Managing Director of Tetra Pak South Asia, highlighted, "At Tetra Pak, we are committed to driving innovation and building a sustainable future for the food processing industry."

The collaboration aims to merge academic and industry strengths to boost food safety and quality while supporting ecosystem growth. Dr. Harinder Singh Oberoi, Director & Head of Department at NIFTEM-K, emphasized the partnership's role in pushing research boundaries, fostering entrepreneurship, and creating a resilient food processing ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024