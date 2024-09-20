Mass Torch Rally Demands Justice for Raped and Murdered Medic in City

Thousands of people from diverse sections of society participated in a torch rally on Friday, starting from Highland Park in the city's southern fringes, demanding justice for a woman medic who was brutally raped and murdered at the state-run RG Kar Hospital last month.

The 42-km march saw the participation of doctors, voluntary bodies, associations supporting specially abled people, cartoonists, IT professionals, scientists, and professors. Rallyists carried flaming torches and chanted slogans in memory of the postgraduate trainee, whose severely injured body was discovered in the hospital's seminar hall on August 9.

The procession passed through key city locations, including Ruby Crossing, VIP Bazar, Science City, and Chingrighata, among others, before concluding at Shyambazar. Young researcher Rimjhim Sinha emphasized their relentless pursuit for justice, ensuring all involved in the heinous crime are brought to punishment. The rally also saw support from rival football club supporters of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. The event is part of ongoing protests, with three similar 'Women, Reclaim the Night' rallies held in the city since August 14 regarding the RG Kar incident.

