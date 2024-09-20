Left Menu

Mass Torch Rally Demands Justice for Raped and Murdered Medic in City

Thousands from various societal sections joined a 42-km torch rally in solidarity with a raped and murdered woman medic. The march, starting from Highland Park, followed a specific route, and attendees vowed continued efforts until justice is served.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:01 IST
Mass Torch Rally Demands Justice for Raped and Murdered Medic in City
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of people from diverse sections of society participated in a torch rally on Friday, starting from Highland Park in the city's southern fringes, demanding justice for a woman medic who was brutally raped and murdered at the state-run RG Kar Hospital last month.

The 42-km march saw the participation of doctors, voluntary bodies, associations supporting specially abled people, cartoonists, IT professionals, scientists, and professors. Rallyists carried flaming torches and chanted slogans in memory of the postgraduate trainee, whose severely injured body was discovered in the hospital's seminar hall on August 9.

The procession passed through key city locations, including Ruby Crossing, VIP Bazar, Science City, and Chingrighata, among others, before concluding at Shyambazar. Young researcher Rimjhim Sinha emphasized their relentless pursuit for justice, ensuring all involved in the heinous crime are brought to punishment. The rally also saw support from rival football club supporters of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. The event is part of ongoing protests, with three similar 'Women, Reclaim the Night' rallies held in the city since August 14 regarding the RG Kar incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024