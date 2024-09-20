Harrods Acknowledges Historic Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Mohamed Al Fayed

Over 20 women have come forward accusing the late Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed, who owned Harrods from 1985 to 2010, of sexual abuse and rape. Lawyers for the alleged victims claim that Harrods covered up the abuses and threatened employees into silence. One woman described Al Fayed as 'a monster.'

Harrods issued an apology on Thursday, acknowledging the accusations spanning 25 years, which include serial rape, attempted rape, sexual battery, and sexual abuse of minors, as detailed by lawyer Gloria Allred. Harrods admitted to failing Al Fayed's victims and apologized for the toxic, unsafe environment fostered during his tenure.

Despite past media reports on the abuses, many women felt safe to speak only after Al Fayed's death last year. Harrods states it is now a 'very different organization' and is settling claims to avoid protracted legal proceedings. Al Fayed, who denied the accusations, sold Harrods in 2010 to the Qatar royal family for around £1.5 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)