Left Menu

Harrods Acknowledges Historic Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Mohamed Al Fayed

Over 20 women have accused the late Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed, former owner of Harrods, of sexual abuse and rape during his ownership from 1985 to 2010. Lawyers allege the abuses were covered up, with employees threatened into silence. Harrods has since issued an apology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:12 IST
Harrods Acknowledges Historic Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Mohamed Al Fayed

Over 20 women have come forward accusing the late Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed, who owned Harrods from 1985 to 2010, of sexual abuse and rape. Lawyers for the alleged victims claim that Harrods covered up the abuses and threatened employees into silence. One woman described Al Fayed as 'a monster.'

Harrods issued an apology on Thursday, acknowledging the accusations spanning 25 years, which include serial rape, attempted rape, sexual battery, and sexual abuse of minors, as detailed by lawyer Gloria Allred. Harrods admitted to failing Al Fayed's victims and apologized for the toxic, unsafe environment fostered during his tenure.

Despite past media reports on the abuses, many women felt safe to speak only after Al Fayed's death last year. Harrods states it is now a 'very different organization' and is settling claims to avoid protracted legal proceedings. Al Fayed, who denied the accusations, sold Harrods in 2010 to the Qatar royal family for around £1.5 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024