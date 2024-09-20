Army's 'Desert Tamers' to Create History with Massive Plantation Drive in Jaisalmer
The Indian Army, alongside multiple partners, will attempt to plant 3.5 lakh saplings in one hour in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. This large-scale drive, led by the 128 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army), aims to set a new record in the arid Thar desert. The effort involves various military and civil organizations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:19 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian Army is set to lead a massive plantation drive in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, with the goal of planting 3.5 lakh saplings in just one hour, officials revealed.
The 128 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army), known as 'The Desert Tamers,' will spearhead the initiative in the arid Thar desert on September 22.
Several teams from the Army, Air Force, Central Armed Police Forces, and local bodies, including NGOs, are participating in the record-setting event, planned across six key locations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement