Army's 'Desert Tamers' to Create History with Massive Plantation Drive in Jaisalmer

The Indian Army is set to lead a massive plantation drive in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, with the goal of planting 3.5 lakh saplings in just one hour, officials revealed.

The 128 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army), known as 'The Desert Tamers,' will spearhead the initiative in the arid Thar desert on September 22.

Several teams from the Army, Air Force, Central Armed Police Forces, and local bodies, including NGOs, are participating in the record-setting event, planned across six key locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)