Tirupati Laddu Controversy Sparks Political Clash

Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi said the ongoing controversy surrounding the Tirupati laddu must be thoroughly investigated and emphasized the need to protect religious sanctity across India.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu alleged that animal fat was used in Tirupati laddus under the previous government, causing a major political uproar. The YSRCP accused Naidu of making 'heinous allegations' for political advantage, while the TDP backed their claim with a lab report.

Naidu stated at an NDA legislative party meeting that the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government used substandard ingredients and animal fat in the laddus. Rahul Gandhi expressed concern over these disturbing reports, stressing the issue's potential impact on millions of devotees and the need for authorities to ensure the sanctity of religious spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)