India Advocates for Sustainable Lifestyles at UN 'Summit of the Future'

At the United Nations' 'Summit of the Future' in New York, India made a compelling case for adopting sustainable lifestyles as a solution to climate change challenges. Leela Nandan, secretary in the Union environment ministry, stressed the need for affordable solutions, rather than simply imposing decisions.

The summit convened world leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to address global challenges and strengthen cooperation. Nandan cited the International Energy Agency's estimate that energy-saving measures and sustainable practices could reduce global emissions by 2 billion tons annually by 2030.

Highlighting India's efforts, Nandan mentioned the unanimous adoption of India's resolution on sustainable lifestyles at the UNEA and the integration of eco-clubs in over one million schools. She also pointed to the 'Plant for Mother' campaign, which has led to the planting of 750 million saplings, and projected that clean energy sectors could create 30 to 35 million jobs in India by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)