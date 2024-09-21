Left Menu

Veteran CPI(M) Leader M M Lawrence Passes Away at 95

Veteran CPI(M) leader M M Lawrence has passed away at the age of 95. Known for his participation in the 1950 Communist uprising in Kerala, Lawrence held numerous leadership roles throughout his life. He was receiving treatment at a private hospital for age-related ailments prior to his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 21-09-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 13:14 IST
Veteran CPI(M) Leader M M Lawrence Passes Away at 95
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran CPI(M) leader M M Lawrence, who was among the figures involved in the attack on a police station at Edappally during the Communist uprising in Kerala in 1950, has died, according to party sources.

Lawrence, aged 95, passed away at a private hospital where he had been receiving treatment for age-related ailments for about a month.

A former Lok Sabha member for the Idukki seat, Lawrence served in various capacities, including as a member of the CPI(M) Central Committee, a member of the state secretariat, state general secretary of CITU, and convener of the Left Democratic Front (LDF). Born on June 15, 1929, in Mulavukad near Ernakulam, he also participated in the struggle for India's independence.

Notably, Lawrence was expelled from St Albert's School as a student for arriving with a tricolor flag tucked in his pocket before continuing his studies at the Ernakulam Municipal Islamic School. He completed his formal education after the 10th grade and became actively involved in politics, joining the Communist Party in 1946.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condoled his demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024