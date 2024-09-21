Veteran CPI(M) Leader M M Lawrence Passes Away at 95

Veteran CPI(M) leader M M Lawrence, who was among the figures involved in the attack on a police station at Edappally during the Communist uprising in Kerala in 1950, has died, according to party sources.

Lawrence, aged 95, passed away at a private hospital where he had been receiving treatment for age-related ailments for about a month.

A former Lok Sabha member for the Idukki seat, Lawrence served in various capacities, including as a member of the CPI(M) Central Committee, a member of the state secretariat, state general secretary of CITU, and convener of the Left Democratic Front (LDF). Born on June 15, 1929, in Mulavukad near Ernakulam, he also participated in the struggle for India's independence.

Notably, Lawrence was expelled from St Albert's School as a student for arriving with a tricolor flag tucked in his pocket before continuing his studies at the Ernakulam Municipal Islamic School. He completed his formal education after the 10th grade and became actively involved in politics, joining the Communist Party in 1946.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condoled his demise.

