Shiv Sena (UBT) Faces Stiff Challenge in University of Mumbai Senate Elections

The University of Mumbai conducted senate elections after a two-year delay, with Shiv Sena (UBT) and ABVP vying for 10 seats. Nearly 55% voting occurred at 38 centers. Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray seek to maintain control while ABVP alleges misconduct and challenges the status quo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2024 08:52 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 08:52 IST
The University of Mumbai has finally held its much-delayed senate elections for 10 seats, in a contest that pits the Shiv Sena (UBT) against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The elections, marked by intense competition, saw approximately 55 per cent voter turnout across 38 polling centers and 64 booths.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, is aiming to solidify its control, having won all 10 seats in the last two elections. In this high-stakes battle, Aaditya Thackeray, along with his mother Rashmi Thackeray and brother Tejas Thackeray, participated in the voting process. On the opposing side, the RSS-affiliated ABVP has fielded 10 candidates, alleging misconduct by their rivals.

ABVP public relations in-charge Nilesh Tharwani criticized the youth wing of Shiv Sena (UBT) for allegedly resorting to deceit and fraudulent tactics. The Bombay High Court had intervened to ensure the polls were conducted, ending a two-year delay caused by a last-minute state government circular.

(With inputs from agencies.)

