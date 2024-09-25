Hollywood Giants Shake Up Entertainment World with Bold Moves

Recent movements in the entertainment industry are stirring significant changes.

On the set of an opulent medieval Chinese castle, 69-year-old actor Zhu Jian is transforming China's film landscape with micro-dramas, challenging the norms of the world's second-largest movie market.

At the same time, renowned director James Cameron of 'Titanic' fame has taken a seat on the board of startup Stability AI, drawing Hollywood's attention amidst escalating production costs.

In the realm of narrative innovation, veteran filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola defends his highly debated sci-fi film 'Megalopolis', emphasizing its distinct storytelling approach.

Lastly, Hollywood icon Meryl Streep passionately addresses the United Nations, advocating for the rights of Afghan women and girls, highlighting the stark restrictions they face.

