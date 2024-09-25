Left Menu

Hollywood Giants Shake Up Entertainment World with Bold Moves

This article covers recent developments in the entertainment industry. Zhu Jian disrupts China's film scene with innovative micro dramas. James Cameron joins Stability AI's board, Francis Ford Coppola defends 'Megalopolis', and Meryl Streep speaks at the UN for Afghan women’s rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 10:29 IST
Recent movements in the entertainment industry are stirring significant changes.

On the set of an opulent medieval Chinese castle, 69-year-old actor Zhu Jian is transforming China's film landscape with micro-dramas, challenging the norms of the world's second-largest movie market.

At the same time, renowned director James Cameron of 'Titanic' fame has taken a seat on the board of startup Stability AI, drawing Hollywood's attention amidst escalating production costs.

In the realm of narrative innovation, veteran filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola defends his highly debated sci-fi film 'Megalopolis', emphasizing its distinct storytelling approach.

Lastly, Hollywood icon Meryl Streep passionately addresses the United Nations, advocating for the rights of Afghan women and girls, highlighting the stark restrictions they face.

